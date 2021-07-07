 Obituary: Sean P. Mahoney, 1948-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 07, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Sean P. Mahoney, 1948-2021 

Social worker provided care and kindness to people with disabilities

click to enlarge Sean Mahoney - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Sean Mahoney

Sean P. Mahoney of Charlotte, Vt., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a kind and compassionate person.

Sean was born on November 22, 1948, to Dr. James P. and Rosemary M. Mahoney of Burlington, Vt., the fourth of seven sons. He graduated from Rice Memorial High School and Castleton State College, with a degree in social work. He completed graduate certification in social work at the University of New Mexico. Sean worked for many years at the Brandon Training School, Apple Creek Institute in Ohio and Laconia State School in New Hampshire. He provided care and kindness to people with disabilities. For the last several years, he enjoyed working at the Shelburne Museum.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, Sara Bridgman; by his parents; and by his brother J.P. Survivors include his five brothers, Michael, Brennan, Paddy, Mahon and Eamon, and their families, as well as many cousins and loving friends.

He was a lifetime member of the Algonquin Club and an accomplished sailor of Lake Champlain, the Intercostal waterway and the Caribbean Sea.

Donations can be made in Sean's honor to thearc.org, serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Services have not been determined at this time. To send online condolences to his family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

