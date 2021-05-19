Obituary: Sharron DeRosia, 1958-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Sharron D. DeRosia, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in France on December 28, 1958, to Chester DeVarney and the late Nettie (Carver) DeVarney.

Sharon was a passionate person and always lived her life to the fullest. Always putting in 100 percent effort, Sharron proudly ran a daycare for many years, earned her bachelor's and master's degree in education, and worked as a teacher and principal for many years. Her career in education started at Sheldon Elementary School, and then led to Colchester High School and the Baird School of the Howard Center. In 2011, she decided to take on a new challenge in business: She joined her husband, James DeRosia, in operating J & A Auto Repair in Bakersfield. She loved working side by side with the love of her life.

Aside from her professional life, Sharron loved the finer things: going on long car rides, which were usually under the guise of “a shortcut,” spending summer days on her porch, admiring her flowers, watching the birds, and sitting by the bonfire on a summer night surrounded by her family and friends. Sharron and Jim did everything together. They enjoyed traveling, most recently to France to visit her birthplace and to Germany; playing golf; visiting family and friends; and getting in the van with no particular destination — letting the road be their guide. Her sense of humor and kindness drew people to her. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Sharron is survived by her husband, James DeRosia, of Bakersfield; her children, Danielle Waite and her husband, Jared, of Georgia, Heather Gonyeau and her husband, Chris, of Georgia, Sean Senesac and his wife, Andrea, of Georgia, and Kyle Senesac and his wife, Melissa, of Johnson; and her stepchildren, Dominic DeRosia and his wife, Linnea, of Berkshire, BJ DeRosia and his fiancé, Maria Gleason, of Bakersfield, and Chris DeRosia and his significant other, Hannah Thompson, of Johnson; 15 grandchildren, Nora, Cael, Clare, Kendra, Kelsey, Calla, Simon, Maris, Maisie, Isabel, Madeline, Olivia, Madison, Sydney and Levi; and her father, Chester DeVarney. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Ferland and her husband, Roy; Nancy DeVarney; Diane Tuttle and her husband, Steve; and Chet DeVarney and his wife, Sky; and by several nieces and nephews. Sharron was predeceased by her mother, Nettie DeVarney.

Friends and family are invited to Sharron’s life celebration on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield Country Club, 7595 Boston Post Rd., Bakersfield, VT. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Sharron’s memory may be made to Bakersfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 70, Bakersfield, VT 05441.

Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at gossfs.com.