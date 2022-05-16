 Obituary: Shawn Desorcie, 1972-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 16, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Shawn Desorcie, 1972-2022 

Lifelong Burlingtonian spent 20 years with the Burlington Free Press and loved '80s rock music

click to enlarge Shawn Desorcie - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Shawn Desorcie
In loving memory of Shawn Desorcie, who passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 13, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 49 years old, born on May 24, 1972, in Burlington, Vt.

Shawn graduated from Burlington High School in 1990. He continued to live in Burlington for the entirety of his life and worked for the Burlington Free Press for 20 years. Shawn was an avid ’80s rock music enthusiast, most especially Kiss. He even had his prosthetic leg designed with Kiss band member portraits, always proudly on display wherever he went. He also unconditionally loved the Boston Red Sox and WWE.

Shawn leaves behind his loving mother, Annette; his brother Chad; nieces and nephews; uncles; aunts; cousins; and many other family and friends who loved him. We would also like to thank the medical staff who tried to keep Shawn alive and the spiritual support. A celebration of Shawn’s life will be held at a later date.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation