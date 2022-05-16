Obituary: Shawn Desorcie, 1972-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

In loving memory of Shawn Desorcie, who passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 13, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 49 years old, born on May 24, 1972, in Burlington, Vt.Shawn graduated from Burlington High School in 1990. He continued to live in Burlington for the entirety of his life and worked for thefor 20 years. Shawn was an avid ’80s rock music enthusiast, most especially Kiss. He even had his prosthetic leg designed with Kiss band member portraits, always proudly on display wherever he went. He also unconditionally loved the Boston Red Sox and WWE.Shawn leaves behind his loving mother, Annette; his brother Chad; nieces and nephews; uncles; aunts; cousins; and many other family and friends who loved him. We would also like to thank the medical staff who tried to keep Shawn alive and the spiritual support. A celebration of Shawn’s life will be held at a later date.