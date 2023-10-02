Obituary: Sheila Rothgart Browning, 1945-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sheila Browning

Sheila Esther Rothgart Browning, 78, of New York City, ended her life on September 17, 2023, overtaken by intolerable depression and anxiety.



Sheila lived a full and rich life, with so much joy and celebration, deep in relationships and reflection. She was the most loving and devoted mother to her two children, Jesse and Megan, and, in recent years, became Nonna to her granddaughter, Haddie Rose Bown, whom she absolutely adored. In her words, her children were her greatest accomplishments. Her arms were always wide open to them and to all of their friends.

Born in Brooklyn to Hadassah and Albert Rothgart, she joined an older sister Judy. A Brooklyn girl through and through, her roots were recognizable by her circle of friends, her accent, her unique laughter, her skepticism, her outspoken nature and her commitment to always finding a bargain or, at least, the best deal.

After college in the Midwest, Sheila came back to New York. It was while living in Manhattan that she met the love of her life, Charlie Browning, affectionately known as Charl. After a romantic and fun-filled courtship, they married in 1980.

Sheila and Charlie had two children together, Jesse and Megan Browning. Her beautiful, smart son, Jesse, predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by Charlie Browning; her daughter, Megan Browning; her son-in-law, Will Bown; granddaughter, Haddie Rose Bown; and her sister, Judy MacDonald; plus an extensive network of additional family and loving friends.

Sheila loved babies and kids. She was always quick to engage and make them smile. Sheila was warm and soft and the best person to sit next to while she read aloud one of her favorite children’s books.

That love and affinity for little ones led to her 25-year career as a New York City public school teacher. Sheila was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and earned two master’s degrees from the Bank Street College of Education, one in early education, and another in computers in education. Her impact on the lives of the countless children she taught over her years as a teacher is immeasurable.

Sheila had an artistic eye and her own special flavor of fashion. She was known for her signature glasses, elegant scarves, colorful shoes and an impressive collection of pins. She curated her own home with things she loved, including her mother’s classic mid-century furniture and fixtures. She always had something to pass on to someone in need or who was starting out on their own.

Sheila had a saying for everything, songs for every occasion and always offered the perfect words (and emojis) to her friends and family. She initiated conversations easily — with anybody — and made friends wherever she went. Out of empathy and unstoppable curiosity, she learned their stories and the intricacies of their lives. She was a true friend, a great listener and a loyal supporter of everyone she loved.

Sheila was an avid theatergoer, and lover of museums. She was a social activist and critic, always having an opinion on the latest play or New York Times piece. She was a natural conversationalist — extremely chatty, joyous and funny. She was a lover of good food and an excellent cook, with a passion for time spent at farmers’ markets in New York, Vermont or wherever she and Charlie found them. A baker at times in her life, you could often find a tin of cookies, blondies or her famous lemon squares in her home.

Having studied the Italian language and spending time in Italy during college, Sheila was a true Italophile, and it was evidenced by her love of pasta and good bread.

Sheila was a caretaker of plants and a lover of beautiful flowers, especially peonies. She loved travel, reading, word games, swimming, aqua aerobics and, most of all, spending time with her family and all her friends.

At the time of her death, Sheila lived in Greenwich Village with Charlie, in the apartment they shared for 45 years. A house in Vermont, built by her son-in-law, Will, and his father was designed as a retreat and a haven where she spent many meaningful nature-filled moments with her family.

At the end of her life, she did everything she could to overcome her impossible struggles with mental illness. She had the unwavering support and love of her family and friends during these dark times.

Sheila was truly a bright light, a deep soul who shared so much of herself with those around her. She exuded warmth and love, and her unforgettable, kind smile and open arms are imprinted on the minds of all of those who love her. Sheila was an original, deeply loved and a bright light in an often-dark world. She will be deeply missed and not forgotten.

Sheila’s family and friends arranged for her brain to be donated to the Harvard Brain Bank for neurological research, where one brain can support hundreds of studies. During this time of deep heartbreak, it is our hope that Sheila’s brain may be able to help in the quest toward more effective treatments for depression and other mental illnesses.

Sheila was buried in Vermont. A celebration of her life will be held in New York City in the future. To honor Sheila’s dedication to young readers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to We Need Diverse Books at diversebooks.org and The Children’s Literacy Foundation at clifonline.org.