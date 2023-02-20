Obituary: Sherlyn M. Allard, 1948-2023 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Sherlyn M. Allard
Sherlyn M. Allard, 74, of Milton, Vt., died on February 15, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She was born on March 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Howard and Frances (Quenneville) Manley. Sherlyn graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1966, and received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Vermont, one in medical technology and one in accounting. She was married to Paul Allard in 1970 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington.
Sherry earned her CPA in September 1980. She worked for a local firm and started her own CPA business, Allard and Associates. In later years, she worked for Scheer and Hickey, performing tax returns at the beginning of each year.
Sherry had a special love for her horses. She was a dedicated horsewoman, with associations throughout the state. She got her first horse in 1975 and owned six during her riding career. She enjoyed attending horse shows and earned numerous blue ribbons in dressage and competitive trail riding. She loved every opportunity to be outdoors, including visiting many national parks in both the U.S. and Canada, hiking the Long Trail and overnight camping with her husband and college friends. She especially loved working in her large garden around her home and spending time with her grandchildren. Sherry cherished every moment on the riding trails and her close relationships with long-time friends. She enjoyed every dirty job and every conversation about horses, be it past or present.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Allard, of Milton; her two sons, Patrick Allard and wife, Heather, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., Tony Allard and wife, Yvonne, of Wellsville, Pa.; her grandchildren, Madelyn, Benjamin and Samuel Allard; her brothers, Neil Manley of South Burlington and Craig Manley and partner, Melody Alarie, of Burlington; her sister, Eileen Labonte, and her husband, Lonny, of Nashua of N.H.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 22, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, with burial to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherlyn’s memory may be made to the Green Mountain Horse Association, P.O. Box 8, South Woodstock, VT, 05071. https://gmhainc.org/annual-fund-support-gmha/
Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com