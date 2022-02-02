Obituary: Shirley Leclerc, 1935-2022 

Seven Days

The family of Shirley Ann (McNasser) Leclerc, age 86, announces her peaceful passing on January 19, 2022, in St. Albans, Vt. Shirley was born in Colchester on February 10, 1935, to Dewey and Olive Packard McNasser. She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Winooski High School in 1952. She was a smart, quiet and kind woman. She married the love of her life, Leonard A. Leclerc, on September 25, 1954. They were married for 67 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, as well as five of her beloved children. They also leave behind their dearest friends, John and Theresa Leclerc, of Fairfax, Vt.

There was never a dull moment raising and loving her eight children, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She dedicated all her time to her family and will always be remembered as the greatest host of many large holiday gatherings, celebrations and parties at their family home on Depot Road in Colchester. Shirley and Leonard worked tirelessly to create a beautiful, welcoming and active home for their family, with horses, cats and kittens, a swimming pool, and tennis and basketball courts. It was the place everyone wanted to be. If there was ever a peaceful moment, you would find Shirley playing her piano or sitting quietly in her favorite spot on the front porch.

Shirley and Leonard spent many years traveling all over the United States and Mexico in their motor home. They made many new friends along the way and had so many amazing stories to share.

Shirley will be missed by so many.

There will be a private ceremony held in the spring for both Shirley and Leonard. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories of Shirley may be shared with her family and friends at bradyandlevesque.com.