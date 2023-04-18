Obituary: Simone Marie-Ange Boisvert Felty, 1930-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Simone Felty

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Simone Felty.



Simone was born in Kingsbury, Québec, on October 12, 1930, the daughter of Alcide and Regina Boisvert. She had eight sisters. When she was nine, the family moved to Newport, Vt., so her dad could work on the railroad. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School from elementary through high school and graduated as the senior class valedictorian. She was chosen as Newport’s Winter Carnival Queen and received many gifts and accolades.



After high school, she started working as a dental assistant for Dr. Hamilton. Simone came from a musical family, and she began singing at a young age and was performing in bands by the time she was in high school. She auditioned for the "Arthur Godfrey Talent Show" with her sisters Annette and Anita.

She met and married Allen Felty and gave birth to a daughter, Sheryl, whom she had a close relationship with for her entire life.

Simone moved to Burlington, Vt., to work at the University of Vermont while she also continued her singing career. In the 1960s, she sang with many notable jazz bands. In the 1970s, Simone met her lifelong friend, Connie Leean Seraphine, and they began performing together, singing and playing guitar. She auditioned for Mercury Records in 1973. In the late '70s, Simone formed a duo with Jeff Wheel called Sweet Melody, and they entertained at many resorts and clubs. In the '80s, Simone and Jerry Lavene formed a band called Night Magic. Simone was always willing to give of herself, and she sang at many weddings for family and friends. She wrote and recorded many songs throughout her lifetime, and she also wrote a musical play, Spirit Man.

Simone had a deep Catholic faith, and she loved collecting religious statues and relics during her many trips to Italy with her dear friend, Barb Tognelli Klein. She made several religious pilgrimages over the years to Lourdes, Fatima, Medjugorje, Padre Pio, St. Francis, John of God and more. She had a natural gift of psychic ability and healing and used these talents to help many people. She lived a life of service and will be greatly missed.

She wrote her autobiography, My Journey into Three Worlds: Physical, Psychic and Spiritual. This book shares her legacy with the world.

Simone is survived by her daughter Sheryl Felty, her husband Gill Daudelin and their son Malachi. She is also survived by seven sisters: Annette, Noella, Angele, Alice, Suzie, Jeanne and Gail. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Anita. She loved to sing songs and tell stories to her many special nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Simmie. She had many good friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. She treasured each one of you.

Simone was a strong woman and a trailblazer her entire life.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington, Vt., on Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m. There will be a wake from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 21, at LaVigne’s Funeral Home, Winooski, Vt. A reception will follow after the mass. Family and friends are invited to attend to share their stories about Simone.