Obituary: Stanley G. Carlson, 1958-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stanley G. Carlson

It is with deep sadness that the family of Stan Carlson announces his unexpected passing at home on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the age of 65. He was born in Burlington, Vt., to Harold N. Carlson and Marjorie S. Carlson.



Stan attended Burlington schools and enjoyed a childhood filled with family activities, many focused on a love of the outdoors, including skiing in winter and sailing on the family sailboat on Lake Champlain in the summer. A TV camera crew captured Stan at the age of 3, happily climbing the practice slope at Stowe and deftly snowplowing down. His athleticism continued as a teen with his participation in the Cochran ski racing program and excelling at the sport of judo, demonstrating strength, agility and mental focus.



click to enlarge Courtesy

Stanley G. Carlson

An enterprising person, Stan’s early career kept him busy operating his own business cleaning airplanes at the Burlington International Airport for many years before moving on to construction work and being part of the groundskeeping crew at the University of Vermont. Residing in Burlington, he loved the local music scene and enjoyed daily long walks on the hills and by the lake. He made a hobby of teaching himself to play acoustic guitar with considerable skill and carried his harmonica with him for impromptu jam sessions with friends. Despite increasingly debilitating back pain over the years, Stan maintained a positive outlook on life, was concerned about the welfare of others and reached out to help friends in need.Stan leaves his brother Dana C. Carlson (Lynda Waltien) of Shelburne; sister Jean Carlson Masseau (Vincent) of Hinesburg; niece Anna McCloy (Bill) of Rutland and their children, Elsa and Alice; nephews Ben Carlson of Essex Junction, Colin Masseau of Essex, and Evan Masseau (Lucy Weaver) of North Ferrisburgh and their children Henry and Lila; former sister-in-law Maura O’Brien; cousins; and a network of friends.The world has lost a kind, generous soul who brought joy and humor to those around him. He was a lovable, fun-loving rascal and will be dearly missed. Those wishing to honor Stan’s giving spirit are encouraged to donate in his name to COTS Burlington () or Burlington’s Community Health Centers. Messages to the family may be left on the Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home website. The family will gather privately to honor Stan’s life at a later date.