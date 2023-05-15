Obituary: Stephen Carlson, 1944-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Carlson

Stephen Lee Carlson quietly passed away on May 3, 2023, greatly mourned by family and friends.

Steve lived a full life, with honorable efforts of duty and service to others. He was always looking out for the needs of others and working to support them, whether personally or professionally.

He was dedicated to a series of jobs that spanned the years. He worked for the Port Authority of NY/NJ in the World Trade Center for 27 years, where he was a transportation analyst. His next job was at the Security Industry Associates as a financial data analyst. After “retiring” to Vermont from his long-standing home in Ridgewood, N.J., and while working at the Chittenden County Transportation Authority, he was the project manager for Burlington’s reimagined downtown bus center. Finally, at the Vermont Flight Academy, he was “man-of-all trades,” doing whatever was needed to support the team there and keep the ball rolling.



Steve had two passions: building things and being on the water. He grew up on Great Salt Pond in Point Judith, R.I., right on the water, which led to years of enjoyment — fueled by wind or motor — on one of the sail or motorboats he had. Lake Champlain was his last body of water to explore. Many people enjoyed wakeboarding and tubing while Steve captained the ship.



Steve was always building something — lofts, cabinets, rooms — for family, friends, neighbors, or at work. He was the go-to person for help with home repairs or to borrow a tool. Steve loved dogs and cats, especially the lucky ones who got to share a home with him. All were supported by a dry sense of humor right up until the end of his life.



Steve is survived by his wife, Fran; two sons, Eric and David; brother Peter; nieces Sonya, Brook, Autumn and Haley; and cousins Ken, Cathy and Meredith.



No memorial services are currently planned. Memorial contributions in his honor can be made in Steve’s name to the American Cancer Society.