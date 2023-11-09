Obituary: Stephen Sylver, 1948-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Sylver

Stephen E. Sylver passed away on September 27, 2023, at home with family by his side. Steve was born on December 26, 1948, to Clarence and Marjorie Sylver. He grew up in West Carthage, N.Y., and graduated from Carthage Central School. He was proud of becoming an Eagle Scout and equally proud of his military service. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea, Kansas and New Mexico.



While in the service, he married Mary Jewett, in 1969. They settled in Jericho, Vt., where they raised their family. Steve drove tractor trailers for UPS for more than 30 years.



Steve enjoyed carpentry projects and used his skills to build a hunting camp in 1987. He enjoyed the solitude and quiet in the Vermont woods. He treasured hours spent with his daughters and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.



Steve and Gail (Bears Sylver), his second wife, traveled for 14 years in their camper, seeing most of the U.S., including a summer in Alaska. Summers were spent in Vermont and Saranac Lake, and winters were in Florida. Due to illness, Florida became their permanent residence in 2022.



Steve is survived by his wife, Gail; his daughters, Tausha (Adam) of Shelburne, Vt., and Lisa (Sven); and Lisa's two children, Sam and India, of Ottawa, Canada. He is also survived by three sisters, Sister Constance Sylver of Carthage, N.Y., Deb Doscher of Weare, N.H., and Sue King of Portage, Mich.; his sister-in-law; his brothers-in-law; and his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Alan; and his beloved dog, Button.



Steve is remembered for his courage when fighting adversity, his quiet demeanor, his dry humor and his giving spirit in helping others. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.