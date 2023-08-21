Obituary: Stephen York, 1953-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator and minister, the Reverend Dr. Stephen L. York, who left this world on August 13, 2023. His life, marked by his faith, dedication to teaching, learning and serving the community, has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Dr. York’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he influenced. He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife of 23 years, Catherine Ring (Verona Island, Maine); his son Zachary York and daughter-in-law, Jolie Lavigne (Burlington, Vt.); his stepchildren, Sean Baldwin (Texas) and Meghan Codere (Maine); and grandchildren, Kyle York, Elliot Baldwin and Natalie Codere. He also leaves behind his loving, adoptive family, Vera Buker, Carol Buker-Owens (Washington, D.C.) and Bill Buker (Okla.), who will forever cherish the memories they shared together. His influence also extends its gentle touch to his colleagues, companions and the students blessed by his wisdom and benevolence. He was predeceased by his firstborn son, Wesley York, in 2008; his daughter, Kimberly York, in 2016; and his father, Sheldon York, in 2020. He is survived by his mother, Priscilla York, and brother, Donald York (New Hampshire).

A memorial service to celebrate Dr. York's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at 11a.m., with a reception following at the Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport, Maine. A tribute service by Dr. York’s congregation will be held at the church on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lighthouse Arts & Education (8 Allens Lane, Verona Island, Maine 04416) to support the important community work and cultural arts that Dr. York initiated at Brown Hall in the Bucksport region. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home & Cremation Services (mitchelltweedie-young.com), Bucksport, Maine.



