Obituary: Susan Farrow 1943-2022 

Susan Harwell Farrow, age 79, who was born in Orange, N.J., to Doris Shull Erb and George Hartwell Erb, passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long, excruciating struggle with dementia. Susan will be remembered by many for her endless kindness and her creative, loving energy. She was always the life of every party and enjoyed sharing her wonderful sense of humor and contagious optimism, which earned her the moniker “Bubbles” from her grandson. In art and in life, she found beauty in everything — her glass was always far more than half full.Susan went to Antioch college in Ohio but chose to take time off to pursue life and started her new roots in Vermont at Spring Lake Ranch, where she met her future husband, Patrick Villiers Farrow. Together, they lived in California, Massachusetts, Oregon and, finally, Vermont, where they built a life as successful artists. Years later, she finished her fine art degree at Castleton State College.Susan dedicated her life to the arts, not only as a talented weaver, painter and metal artist, but also by directing local and state nonprofit arts organizations, such as the Chaffee Art Center and Frog Hollow Crafts Center. She and Patrick renovated a beautiful turn-of-the-century church into the Farrow Gallery in Castleton, Vt., where her work, as well as Patrick’s and other Vermont artists' art were represented. Many lovely celebrations are remembered in this beautiful space. She would tirelessly support the arts in everything.Susan was predeceased by her husband, Patrick, and is survived by daughters Justine Farrow, of Stannard, Vt., and Brittney Farrow and her husband, Mitch Monetti, of Seattle, Wash.; stepdaughter, Teressa Tucker, of N.C.; brother, Peter Erb, and wife, DeeDee Erb, of Hinesburg, Vt. She also leaves four grandchildren, Arantha Farrow, Akim Farrow, Teagan Monetti and Tabin Monetti.Susan lived her life fully and was universally loved. She couldn’t go anywhere without either seeing a friend or making a new one. She was dealt a cruel hand at the end of life, and we are relieved she is finally at peace. She was genuinely a beautiful soul. We love her more than all the stars in the sky and were lucky to have been able to have called her our mother.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Chaffee Art Gallery (chaffeeartcenter.square.site) in Rutland, Vt., a community asset dear to her heart.