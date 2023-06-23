Obituary: Susan Margaret Little, 1953-2023 

Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 23, 2023 at 10:47 a.m.
Susan was born at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt., on December 29, 1953, to Gladys S. Keelty and Peter R. Keelty of Shelburne, Vt. She died peacefully on June 21, 2023, at her lifelong home in Shelburne, after a nearly four-year stare-down with emphysema and lung cancer.
She attended Shelburne Nursery School and
Shelburne Community School and graduated from Champlain Valley Union
High School in 1971. She thrived in the days of small-town Shelburne
and was kept on her toes by the antics of her older brothers. She was
active in the Shelburne Girl Scouts, loved skiing and camping in the
Green Mountains, and was an avid horsewoman, starting with the
Charlotte Pony Club. She loved summer stays with her family at their
Starr Farm Beach camp. She could knit, crochet and needlepoint to
beat the band.
Susan was among the first women to earn
an undergraduate degree at Saint Michael’s College, graduating in
1975. In 1978 she completed a master’s degree at the University of
Vermont in cognitive studies. Having both a mother and a grandmother
who taught English as a second language at St. Michael’s, she found
herself doing the same as an adjunct professor for 20 years. She
excelled at captivating students from around the world, developing
innovative teaching materials, and designing and running summer
programs bringing thousands of foreign students to St. Michael’s.
She married Tom Little on December 30,
1977, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. She supported him through
the remainder of his law school studies while completing her master’s
degree. Later, she was the rock that anchored the family while Tom
served in the Vermont House and never flinched during the storm and
fury of the 2000 civil union session. Susan was fiercely and lovingly
loyal to her family and close friends. You never doubted where she
stood.
She chaired the Shelburne Nursery School
board, served on the boards of the Ethan Allen Homestead and the
Altrusa women’s service club, and was instrumental in statewide
promotion of the adoption of Vermont’s seat belt law. She was
active in her children’s activities, including converting the home
property into a small horse farm.
Susan
was predeceased by her dear son, Thomas Bayer Chauncey Little; her
parents, Gladys Carolyn Sussdorff Keelty and Peter Raymond Keelty;
her brothers Peter Phelps Keelty and Timothy Andrew Keelty; her
nephew Dustin Keelty, and her brother-in-law James Edward Little.
She
is survived by her husband, Thomas Arthur Little; her daughter
Jessica Mead Little and her husband, Tyler Vincelette; her daughter
Carolyn Phelps Little, her husband, Daniel Paul Langevin, and her
son, Oliver Thomas Crosby; her brother Christopher Paul Keelty and
his wife, Maureen Rago; her brother Leif David Keelty and his wife,
Sally Goodrich Keelty; and her Little in-laws, William George Little
and his wife, Mary Roy, and Margaret Elaine Little Cicchetti and her
husband, Albert A. Cicchetti.
She
is also survived by her Keelty nieces and nephews, Amy, Shawn, David,
Forrest, Paul, Shannon, Elizabeth and Jonathan; her Cicchetti nieces
and nephew, Julia, Frank and Lisa; and her Keelty and Lawton cousins
and their children and grandchildren.
Susan’s
family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from the
UVM Medical Center and UVM Home Health & Hospice, and for the
attentive home health aides from Preferred Care at Home —
especially Julie. Special thanks go to loyal family friend and health
care navigator Thomas R. Chauncey, MD, of Seattle, Wash.
Visiting hours are June 29, 2023, 5 to 8
p.m., at the Corbin & Palmer Funeral Chapel, 209 Falls Rd.,
Shelburne. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on June 30,
2023, 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.,
Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to UVM Home Health & Hospice
and to UVM Medical Center to
support employee well-being.