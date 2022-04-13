 Obituary: Susan Rosle (Nedde), 1958-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Susan Rosle (Nedde), 1958-2022 

Colchester woman spent 35 years working to improve the lives of children and families in our community

click to enlarge Susan Rosle (Nedde) - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Susan Rosle (Nedde)
Susan peacefully went home to her heavenly father on April 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a five-plus-year battle with ALS.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to her loving parents, Tom and Carole Rosle. She attended Cedar Crest College, where she received a bachelor of science in nursing, and later attended University of Pennsylvania, where she received a master's degree in child and family psychiatric nursing.

In 1985, Susan moved to Vermont, where she met her wonderful husband, Bill Nedde. They were happily married for 34 years. They had two beautiful daughters, Caitlin and Kirsten. Susan loved being a mom. The two most important things in her life were her Christian faith and her family. She had many wonderful memories of special times with her husband and daughters.

In addition to her husband and daughters, she is survived by her son-in-laws, Marc Biondi and Dan Shinde; and her three siblings, Raymond Scott Rosle, Leanne Dunn and Thomas Rosle, and their families; as well as her beloved dog, Tashi. She was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Carole Rosle.

Susan had the privilege of working for 35 years at Northeastern Family Institute-Vermont, a community-based child and adolescent mental health agency. She was blessed to work with many wonderful, caring people and to have the opportunity to have a positive impact on children and families in our community. Susan was also blessed with many wonderful friends and relatives.
We would like to thank the many friends and family who provided support and prayers through this challenging journey. Due to Susan's strong faith, we are confident she is fully healed and pain-free in heaven, and rejoicing with those who have gone before her.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to either the ALS Association (als.org) or World Vision, an organization dedicated to fighting poverty around the world.

A celebration of life will be held at Daybreak Church in Colchester on May 7 at 2 p.m., with a reception following.

The family encourages you to share memories at awrichfuneralhomes.com.
