November 07, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Susan Sherrer Davis, 1953-2022 

Shelburne woman was proud of her Canadian heritage and had fond memories of growing up in Vermont

Published November 7, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

Susan was born to Shirley and Keith Sherrer on May 17,1953, in Sutton, Québec, Canada. She was always proud of her Canadian heritage and was fond of her memories growing up in rural Vermont.

After graduating from Lamoille Union High School (1971), Susan graduated from Fanny Allen School of Nursing (1972). Her career began with the great instructor, Sadie Fitzgerald, who instilled in her the values and compassion that Susie carried throughout her nearly 50-year nursing career. She worked across all the Fanny Allen and Fletcher Allen campuses, with most of her career spent in both hematology/oncology and neurology/neurosurgery. She was always a strong advocate for her patients. It was said by her patients, “If you’re not feeling well, ask for Suze — she won’t abuse!"
Susan married the love of her life, Rick, in a Catholic ceremony in Jeffersonville, Vt., on October 11, 1980. Susan’s favorite home activities included cooking, sewing, gardening, making family meals and gatherings. Her most cherished time of the year was Christmas, when you could count hundreds of Santa Clauses around the house amongst all of the wonderful Christmas decorations. Susan was also a fan of rock and roll through and through. Her favorite bands were the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Janice Joplin, Diana Ross, and Joe Crocker. In retirement, she remained a caregiver for her husband through his end-of-life battles.

As an avid fan of travel with her family, Susan cherished her trips to Boston, Montréal, Florida, Denver, Salt Lake City, Banff, Germany and Austria. But, her favorite place to travel with her family was to Cape Cod.

Susan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Danielle Davis; her sister Norma and her husband, Rich Vogel; her sister Jo-Ann Shoram and her partner, Keith Corkins. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Frederick (Rick) J. Davis Jr., her son Frederick J. Davis III, and her mother and father, Shirley and Keith Sherrer.

Ready Funeral Home South Chapel at 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT, is in care of arrangements and will be hosting a visitation on Friday, November 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 12, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. To send online condolences to her family, please visit readyfuneral.com.
