Obituary: Ted Wild, 1951-2022 

Published September 1, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 1, 2023 at 5:31 p.m.
Edward “Ted”
Sargent Wild passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 71
on December 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his
beloved wife, Janet; his children, Doug and Margaret (Jay); his
grandchildren, Ada and Jack; his sister, Priscilla Diane (Karla); and
his dog Gracie. Ted spent his childhood in Newfane, Vt., before
moving with his parents and siblings to Long Island, N.Y. As an
adult, Ted spent more than 17 years in Alaska, where he met his wife
of 36 years, Janet. Ted and Janet settled in St. Albans, Vt., where
they raised their kids and spent many happy years as part of the
community. The Wild family spent summers at their camp on Maidstone
Lake in Vermont, where Ted could be found puttering and fixing
everything around camp. He was great at painting, not so great at
installing doors, but he always had a solution. He had many hobbies,
including furniture refurbishment, gardening, hunting with his
buddies and walking his dog Gracie on the lake road.
Ted was an air
traffic controller, which took him and Janet to Prescott, Ariz., for
many years before moving to Pioneer, Calif., in retirement to be near
their children and grandchildren. Ted and Janet always returned to
Maidstone for the summers.
In later years, Ted never gave up when he had health issues related to a congenital heart condition and remained positive and committed to feeling better. His dedication and love for his family was unwavering. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, frankness, and unconditional love for his wife, kids, grandkids and network of friends across the country. His spirit will be remembered in the hearts of all of his loved ones.
Ted’s remains were laid to rest on July 6, 2023, in Newfane Cemetery in Newfane, Vt., beside his parents, Edward and Dorothy Wild, and many other Wild family ancestors. A wonderful memorial was held at the Wilds’ Maidstone camp on July 8, 2023, where Ted’s many friends and family gathered to share happy memories of him.