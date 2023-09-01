Obituary: Ted Wild, 1951-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ted Wild

Edward “Ted” Sargent Wild passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 71 on December 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; his children, Doug and Margaret (Jay); his grandchildren, Ada and Jack; his sister, Priscilla Diane (Karla); and his dog Gracie. Ted spent his childhood in Newfane, Vt., before moving with his parents and siblings to Long Island, N.Y. As an adult, Ted spent more than 17 years in Alaska, where he met his wife of 36 years, Janet. Ted and Janet settled in St. Albans, Vt., where they raised their kids and spent many happy years as part of the community. The Wild family spent summers at their camp on Maidstone Lake in Vermont, where Ted could be found puttering and fixing everything around camp. He was great at painting, not so great at installing doors, but he always had a solution. He had many hobbies, including furniture refurbishment, gardening, hunting with his buddies and walking his dog Gracie on the lake road.



Ted was an air traffic controller, which took him and Janet to Prescott, Ariz., for many years before moving to Pioneer, Calif., in retirement to be near their children and grandchildren. Ted and Janet always returned to Maidstone for the summers.



In later years, Ted never gave up when he had health issues related to a congenital heart condition and remained positive and committed to feeling better. His dedication and love for his family was unwavering. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, frankness, and unconditional love for his wife, kids, grandkids and network of friends across the country. His spirit will be remembered in the hearts of all of his loved ones.



Ted’s remains were laid to rest on July 6, 2023, in Newfane Cemetery in Newfane, Vt., beside his parents, Edward and Dorothy Wild, and many other Wild family ancestors. A wonderful memorial was held at the Wilds’ Maidstone camp on July 8, 2023, where Ted’s many friends and family gathered to share happy memories of him.