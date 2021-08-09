 Obituary: Theresa Jeannette McCaffrey, 1927-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Theresa Jeannette McCaffrey, 1927-2021 

South Burlington woman was a Red Hat Society member and vibrant entertainer

click to enlarge Jeannette McCaffrey - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Jeannette McCaffrey

Theresa Jeannette McCaffrey, 93, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Jeannette was born on the family farm in Essex, Vt., on September 30, 1927, the daughter of Wilfred and Madeline (Blanchette) Racine.

As the second-eldest child, she spent most of her younger years helping raise her seven younger siblings. On June 7, 1947, she married Franklin McCaffrey, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Jeannette and Franklin split their time between Vermont and Palm Bay, Fla. Once her own children were old enough, she devoted her time to working for the South Burlington School District, which she did for many years.

Jeannette also enjoyed sewing and spending time at the pool. She loved to entertain her family, neighbors and friends at the home she and Franklin built. After moving to Florida full time, she joined the Red Hat Society, taught line dancing and played cards with friends. Her vibrant smile will be missed.

Jeannette is survived by her children: Colleen (Robert) Hartwick of South Burlington, Vt.; Kathleen (Daniel) Kehoe of Charlotte, Vt.; Patrick (Jill) McCaffrey of South Burlington, Vt.; and Patricia (William) Fletcher of Olympic Valley, Calif. She also has 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Cris, Mark, Karen, Todd, Sarah, Rachel, Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Lindsay and Collin; and 11 great-grand children: Marisa, Chloe, Mason, Sydney, Joseph, Hannah, Evan, Nathaniel, Rhys, Norah and Jeannie-Marie. She is also survived by her siblings Carole, Randall and Nancy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin; her parents; her grandson Travis Kehoe; and her siblings Roland, Lloyd, Robert, Delorie and Carl.

The family would like to thank all of those at Gazebo Senior Living and Birchwood Terrace for their compassion and excellent care.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, in Resurrection Park, Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, Vt., at 11:30 a.m.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Report: ‘Good Old Boy’ Network Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Weinberger Recommends Indoor Masking as COVID Cases Rise
Ben Bergstein Charged With Sexual Assault Following February Incident
VPIRG to Investigate Sexual Assault Allegation Against Burlington Councilor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation