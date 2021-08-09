Obituary: Theresa Jeannette McCaffrey, 1927-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Jeannette McCaffrey

Theresa Jeannette McCaffrey, 93, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Jeannette was born on the family farm in Essex, Vt., on September 30, 1927, the daughter of Wilfred and Madeline (Blanchette) Racine.

As the second-eldest child, she spent most of her younger years helping raise her seven younger siblings. On June 7, 1947, she married Franklin McCaffrey, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Jeannette and Franklin split their time between Vermont and Palm Bay, Fla. Once her own children were old enough, she devoted her time to working for the South Burlington School District, which she did for many years.

Jeannette also enjoyed sewing and spending time at the pool. She loved to entertain her family, neighbors and friends at the home she and Franklin built. After moving to Florida full time, she joined the Red Hat Society, taught line dancing and played cards with friends. Her vibrant smile will be missed.

Jeannette is survived by her children: Colleen (Robert) Hartwick of South Burlington, Vt.; Kathleen (Daniel) Kehoe of Charlotte, Vt.; Patrick (Jill) McCaffrey of South Burlington, Vt.; and Patricia (William) Fletcher of Olympic Valley, Calif. She also has 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Cris, Mark, Karen, Todd, Sarah, Rachel, Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Lindsay and Collin; and 11 great-grand children: Marisa, Chloe, Mason, Sydney, Joseph, Hannah, Evan, Nathaniel, Rhys, Norah and Jeannie-Marie. She is also survived by her siblings Carole, Randall and Nancy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin; her parents; her grandson Travis Kehoe; and her siblings Roland, Lloyd, Robert, Delorie and Carl.

The family would like to thank all of those at Gazebo Senior Living and Birchwood Terrace for their compassion and excellent care.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, in Resurrection Park, Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, Vt., at 11:30 a.m.