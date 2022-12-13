 Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 13, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022 

Burlington woman worked for many years at former Burlington Convalescent Center and Price Chopper

Published December 13, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 13, 2022 at 7:15 a.m.

click to enlarge Theresa Wixson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Theresa Wixson

Theresa A. "Terry" Wixson of Burlington, died peacefully at home, in her sleep, following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 20, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the family decided to make their residency in Richmond, Vt., in 1964, where her beautiful journey began. She graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1978 and started her career in 1977. She worked for many years for the former Burlington Convalescent Center and the Shelburne Road Price Chopper, and she used her talent to work her way up to various positions at both places.

For a complete obituary, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on December 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT.

Arrangements are through the LaVigne Funeral Home.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation