Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022 

Theresa Wixson

Theresa A. "Terry" Wixson of Burlington, died peacefully at home, in her sleep, following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 20, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the family decided to make their residency in Richmond, Vt., in 1964, where her beautiful journey began. She graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1978 and started her career in 1977. She worked for many years for the former Burlington Convalescent Center and the Shelburne Road Price Chopper, and she used her talent to work her way up to various positions at both places.

For a complete obituary, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on December 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT.



Arrangements are through the LaVigne Funeral Home.