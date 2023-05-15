Obituary: Therese Harrington, 1927-2023 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Therese Harrington
Therese (Thabault) Harrington, 96, died at home May 11, 2023, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Therese was the last child to be born to Dr. J.G. Thaubault and Beatrice (Carpentier) Thabault on Jan 31, 1927, at 132 Main St in Winooski, Vt. Therese grew up in Winooski and attended St. Louis Convent and Mt. St. Mary’s Academy in Burlington. She attended St. Joseph College in West Hartford, Conn., and graduated with a degree in nursing. After a year working at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, she relocated to Winooski and worked at the Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing as a clinical instructor.
In 1951, she met and married Dr. Philip James Hincks of Middlebury, Vt., who predeceased Therese in 1967. Together, they raised their four children in Middlebury. Therese was a member of St. Mary’s parish and was active in her children’s academics at St. Mary’s School. In 1968, Therese married Dr. Fred Arthur Harrington of Rutland, and they had one son. They moved to Rutland in 1970, and Dr. Harrington predeceased her in 2001.
Therese was an avid tennis player and skier and enjoyed playing bridge and reading. She loved to swim and was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees. She was an associate of the Sisters of Saint Joseph and a member of Rutland’s Church Women United. She found a sense of community in her church, as a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish located in Rutland.
Therese is survived by her five children: Fr. Matthew Hincks; Peter Hincks; P. James Hincks; Elizabeth Hincks and her husband, Larry Groff; and Fred Harrington Jr. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her ten brothers and sisters: Beatrice (Thabault) MacDonald; Dr. Louis Thabault; Claire (Thabault) Haywood; Lucille (Thabault) Albarelli; Rita (Thabault) Kevlin; Rev. Paul Thabault; Col. George Thabault; Sister Jeannette Thabault, CND; Dr. Wilfrid Thabault; and Gertrude (Thabault) Nolan.
The family wants to thank the Visiting Nursing Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region for their quality care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Therese’s memory to the Visiting Nursing Association at vermontvisitingnurses.org
.
Viewing hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Tossing Funeral Home, 39 Washington St., Rutland. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Christ the King church, officiated by Fr. Matthew Hincks. Burial will follow in the St Joseph’s Cemetery in Rutland, Vt.