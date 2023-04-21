Obituary: Thomas Anthony Farrell Sr., 1963-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Thomas A. Farrell Sr., of Naples, Fla., died suddenly on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was the son of the late Ronald Farrell Sr. and Laurie (Dorey) Farrell, born on March 12, 1963. Tommy grew up in South Burlington and graduated from Rice Memorial High School. He attended Johnson State College and then joined the family business, Farrell Distributing Corporation, where he served in many capacities. Like his father, he was well-known throughout the state for his outgoing sales personality and ability to close deals.Tommy was a great outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and appreciating nature. That commitment was reflected in his proprietorship of Vermont Outdoor Sports in St. Albans and, subsequently, in his purchase of Brigham Farm Cottages in Alburgh. Most recently, he found joy and passion in his property in Naples, Fla. Along with his partner, Carol, he planned to create a place for friends and family to gather to enjoy the wonders of nature together. In fact, it was after a morning spent working on his property that he suffered a fatal heart attack. Coming from a family with many aunts, uncles and cousins, he learned early a talent for storytelling and employed it with gusto throughout his life, entertaining his friends.He is survived by his best friend and loving partner, Carol Manning; his children, daughter Meaghan (Farrell) Wonderly and her husband, Joe, and grandchildren Eloise, Hazel and Freddie; his son Alex and his partner, Ellie Schabel; his mother, Laurie Farrell; his sister, Kelley Cartularo, and her husband, Butch; his brother, R.T. Farrell, and his wife, Kerry; Carol’s children, Michael, Elizabeth and husband, Kevin, Jessica and husband, Stephen; Kyle and partner, Cami; her mother, Dorothy Manning; her siblings, Gail, Jean, Mary, Eileen, Tricia, Rob, Gerard and M. Conroy and their families; and —in his special role of “Grampy Tom” — seven more grandchildren; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Ronald Farrell Sr., and his son Thomas Jr.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Rd., Castleton, VT, 05735. A graveside service for Thomas will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Resurrection Park. Family and friends are invited to attend.