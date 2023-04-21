Obituary: Thomas Asa Hibbs, 1981-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Thomas Asa Hibbs of Westford, Vt., died of brain cancer on April 14, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 41 years old. He was born in New York City in 1981, moved to Vermont in 1986, and attended Westford Elementary School and Essex Junction High School. He graduated from McGill University in 2004, where he majored in English. He received a JD from Rutgers University Law School in 2010 and an MS in information science from the State University of New York at Albany in 2014. From 2015 to 2022 he was an integral member of the office staff of the family dental practice.

