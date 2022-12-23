 Obituary: Thomas Farrell, 1987-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 23, 2022

Obituary: Thomas Farrell, 1987-2022 

Burlington-born man had a heart bigger than most, and his family was his driving force toward recovery

Thomas Farrell, 35, succumbed to his battle with addiction at home in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday, December 21. He was born to Mary Turnbaugh and Tom Farrell Sr. on April 5, 1987, in Burlington, Vt.

He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2005 and attended the University of Vermont School of Engineering. Thomas was an avid sports fan, specifically a devoted lifelong Yankee fan, something he shared with his brother Alex. Thomas was a gifted athlete, excelling at sports from a young age, especially baseball. Thomas had an incredible knack for games of skill and loved to challenge friends and family, letting his competitive spirit show. Thomas’ wit, charm and charisma were his strongest qualities, apparent to everyone he met. His heart was bigger than most, and the love he had for his family and friends was felt deeply.

Thomas worked tirelessly for years to overcome his depression and addiction. This is not a battle he wanted, but one he was deeply committed to trying to get a hold on. The love he had for his family was his driving force toward recovery. His loss is all the more devastating given how hard he tried.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mary and Jeff Turnbaugh; father, Tom Farrell, and his partner, Carol Manning; grandmother Laurie Farrell; sister and brother-in-law, Meaghan and Joe Wonderly; nieces, Eloise and Hazel Wonderly; nephew, Freddie Wonderly; brothers, Alex Farrell and Connor Turnbaugh; stepsister, Hannah Turnbaugh; stepbrother-in-law, Dan Compton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly; as well as his lifelong childhood friends, including John Haley. He is predeceased by his beloved grandparents Al and Alyce Furlani of Burlington and grandfather Ronald Thomas Farrell Sr.

Thomas’ family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, January 4, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 5, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine’s Parish in Shelburne.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Thomas’ name to the Special Olympics of Vermont or the Turn 2 Foundation.

