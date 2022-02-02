Obituary: Thomas Francis Mackin, 1947-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Thomas Mackin

Thomas Francis Mackin, 74, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the intensive care unit of the University of Vermont Medical Center, with his son by his side. Though fully vaccinated and boosted, Tom contracted a COVID-19 infection that, coupled with other long-term health issues, was more than his body could overcome.

Tom was born in Burlington on October 18, 1947, to Francis and Dorothy Welch Mackin. He graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1965 and the University of Vermont College of Engineering in 1971, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was also a member of the Vermont Army National Guard.

Tom’s professional career included time at Knight Engineering, Jennison Engineering and Pizzagalli Construction, where he rose to become a vice president. He remembered fondly his role at PC as a young project manager in the construction of the Church Street Marketplace. He went on to become an industry leader in the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Vermont, New York and Arizona.

Tom was the consummate engineer and builder. In 1999, Tom did what he always longed to do and established his own business — TFM Construction and Real Estate. Completed projects included Burlington landmarks such as the Lake Champlain Chocolate factory and Dealer.com building on Pine Street. He was awarded the Vermont Business Growth Award for Construction in 2011. Even after his retirement, he volunteered his time and expertise with many organizations, including St. Mark’s Church and Rice Memorial High School.

Tom is survived by his sons, Seamus Bhatt-Mackin of Durham, N.C., and Padraic Mackin of South Burlington; his beloved grandchildren, Ellora, Ishaan and Kennedy; his siblings Kathy Mackin, Mike Mackin, Mary Lowder and Jim Mackin; his daughter-in-law Deepa Bhatt-Mackin; his brothers-in-law Ernest Lowder and Bob Casavaw; his sisters-in-law Mary Tang and Sue Hatstat Mackin; his niece Colleen Mackin; and his former wife, Cindy Mackin. Tom also left numerous cousins. He loved his family dearly.

Tom leaves many close friends, including Tom “Buck” Bitter, whose friendship spanned 50 years, and his friends from high school, who provided much joy in the last several years — especially weekly cribbage with John Varricchione and fishing trips with Mark Heinrich. Tom Chase was also a special person in Tom’s life, as both a close friend and professional mentor.

Everyone who knew Tom will miss him. From Spaldings West Shore to Marco Island to UVM Hockey — and whenever a football game is airing — his spirit will be ever present. And his work ethic and love for family will continue in his sons and his grandchildren.

Tom was fortunate to be able to visit with and bid farewell to family via video chat in his final days. A funeral Mass and burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with attendance by immediate family only, due to concerns about COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed. An outdoor celebration of Tom’s life will also take place during the summer.

Tom’s family wishes to thank the University of Vermont Medical Center, especially the ICU staff on McLure 4, the Dialysis Unit at Joy Drive, TLC Home Care and Dr. Frank Landry, whom Tom considered a good friend.

Those wishing to honor Tom’s memory are invited to donate to the University of Vermont Medical Center, the University of Vermont and Vermont Works for Women.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. Please visit readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.