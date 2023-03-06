 Obituary: Thomas G. Jarvis, 1951-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas G. Jarvis, 1951-2022 

Interior designer used his artistic talents to improve and decorate Boston-area homes

Published March 6, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 6, 2023 at 10:23 a.m.

click to enlarge Thomas G. Jarvis - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Thomas G. Jarvis

It is with profound sadness that we share that Thomas G. Jarvis passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Boston. He was 71 years old.

Tom was born on April 27, 1951, to parents Guy and Betty (Youngkind) Jarvis in Colchester, Vt. He graduated in 1969 from Burlington High School, where he was senior class president. Tom spent many of his early years in San Francisco, which he absolutely loved. He also enjoyed Las Vegas and travelled to that city several times. Tom’s home for the last many years was Boston, a city he felt was a great fit for him. Tom was an interior designer and very artistic, and he used his talent to decorate and improve homes in the Boston area. He was also a fantastic cook and enjoyed delving into family history.

Survivors include his mother, Betty, of Burlington; his brothers Tim of Burlington, and Matt (Shelley) of St. Albans, Vt.; a sister, Susan (Jim) Larche, of Swanton, Vt.; his nieces, Sarah (David) Haupt, of Chicago, and their daughter, Gracie; Katie (Bob) Laba, of Gabriel’s, N.Y., and their son, Ben; Lauren Jarvis of Arlington, Va.; and nephew Tyler (Lauren) Jarvis, of Rochester, N.Y.; and his uncle Michael (Janet) Jarvis of Barre, Vt. Tom is also survived by his good friend Frank Cirigliano of Boston and by Roz Jarvis, his former sister-in-law. Tom was predeceased by his father, Guy, and his brother Robert.

The family will have a celebration of Tom’s life this summer at the family camp, a place Tom loved. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, VT, 05495

