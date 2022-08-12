 Obituary: Thomas Gibbs, 1946-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 12, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas Gibbs, 1946-2022 

Former minister and accomplished musician loved making music with friends

Thomas Dale Gibbs, 75, formerly of Winooski and then Essex Junction, Vt., passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022, in his home at Memory Care at Allen Brook in Williston. Tom was born in Springfield, Vt., on September 9, 1946, to John and Doris (Kellogg) Gibbs. He graduated from Winooski High School and the University of Vermont and served in the Air Force. Always a bright and curious student, Tom found his first calling as a Methodist minister while serving the community of Bristol, Vt. He then turned his focus to the technology field and worked for National Life of Vermont in Montpelier for many years and then worked at IBM in Essex Junction until his retirement.

Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and was an accomplished musician. He especially took great joy in playing the guitar and piano, singing, and making music with friends and at Gibbs Family get-togethers. He also loved performing publicly, acting in countless community theater productions, and entertaining audiences with the various bands and folk groups he was a part of through the years.

Tom is survived by his son, Matthew Gibbs, of Essex Junction; daughter, Emily Gibbs, and husband, Ryan Clement, of Essex Junction; and grandkids, Ethan, Rachel and Eloise. He is also survived by his brother, Steven Gibbs, of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister Susan Field and husband, Stanley, of Richford; and sister Sharon Gibbs of Williston; as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be celebrated on August 20 at 1:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 1 Church Street, Essex Junction, with a nearby reception to follow.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Memory Care at Allen Brook for their compassionate care these past few years.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association and the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction, Vt.
