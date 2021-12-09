Obituary: Thomas Harris Astore, 1961-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Thomas Astore

Thomas Harris Astore, 60, of Hopkinton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 3, 2021. Born in Astoria, Queens, New York, he was the son of Ann Astore of Long Island, New York, and the late Anthony Astore. As he would say, he was married to his lovely wife Tina for 17 years. His sons Henry and Liam, of Vermont, were the most precious people in his life. He also leaves behind his sister Stephanie VanEckhart and her children, Sarah and Jake; his brother Richard and his wife, Corinne, and their children, Andy and Mary; his stepson Jeremy MacLeod and his wife, Cynthia, and their children, Madison and Brendan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Hopkinton resident for the past three years, Thomas was formerly of Newton and South Burlington, Vermont. He received a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University, a law degree from Fordham Law School and then became a CPA and practiced as a tax accountant, most recently as tax partner at Rodman & Rodman. This summer, he achieved his goal of becoming a bogie golfer and anticipated playing four under par next year. Based on his diligence in practice, that most likely would have happened. He was also meticulous about playing with clean balls; he would wash a batch in the kitchen sink, scrub them with the vegetable brush and then dry them with a white dish towel. Thomas would wake up singing and never stop all day; usually he’d sing the same song for a week. Thomas was a caregiver for his mother-in-law, whom he called Mother Duff. His strong hands enabled her to get up steps and move about. He loved her dearly. He would subtly, and often not-so-subtly, instigate family discussions that he knew could get contentious, while he would sit on the sidelines and chuckle.

Thomas was a lifelong learner of both the mundane and the complicated facets of our lives, always inquisitive and open to new experiences. He had in-depth knowledge of history, religion, politics, movies and literature. Retiring early enabled him to realize his lifelong dream of getting involved in community theater as an actor and a playwright. He also took the time to become more reflective about life in general, which was reflected in his writing. When the play that he was rehearsing was canceled due to the coronavirus, he was asked to write scenes for two local theater groups. Three of those scenes were performed by local actors on Zoom and then posted on YouTube, while the other was performed live, just prior to Massachusetts closing its local theaters. From there, his playwriting blossomed. His play, Friends in Black in White won first prize in the Millis Theater Group amateur playwriting contest. The play was adapted and produced under the name Tommy and Michael, and will be shown in January at the Ashland Community Theatre. Recent roles include: Claudius in Hamlet, at the Dragonfly Theatre; Magee, lead role in Seven Keys to Baldpate, with the Whitinsville Players; Wadsworth the butler, lead role in Clue, performed with the Milford Players; Banquo in Macbeth, at Enter Stage Left-Hopkinton Center for the Arts; and many more. Tom was a regular, fun and frivolous performer at Friday Nite Live (FNL) Adult Improv Group at Milford Performing Arts Center.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. Visitation will also take place on Saturday, December 11, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass at Saint John the Evangelist Church, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, mareinc.org or 19 Needham St., Suite 206, Newton, MA, 02461, or to the Milford Performing Arts Center, 150 Main St., Milford, MA, 01747.