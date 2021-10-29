 Obituary: Thomas “TC” M. Clark, 1956-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 29, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas “TC” M. Clark, 1956-2021 

Longtime Jeffersonville resident immersed himself in his passions on the ski slopes and race track

click to enlarge Tom Clark - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Tom Clark

Thomas M. Clark passed away on October 20, 2021, in Concord, N.H., after a battle with cancer at the early age of 65. Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Henry Clark and Patricia Wilder.

Tom graduated from Johnson State College in Vermont and became a longtime resident of the Underhill and Jeffersonville areas. During his childhood, he spent his time in Bay Head, N.J.; Camp Tecumseh in New Hampshire; and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

Tom is survived by brother William Clark of Plymouth, N.H.; sister Lynn Hill of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister Cathy Bansch of St. Louis, Mo.; stepmother Elizabeth Clark of Charleston, S.C.; and six nieces and nephews.

Tom immersed himself in his passions, which included skiing, go-karting, music and technology. His love for skiing led him to work in the industry for many years at Smugglers' Notch, Stowe and Loon Mountain. His determination for going fast was apparent on the slopes and on the race track. Tom spent many years working with and racing for DRT Racing. Tom was known in the family as the jokester. He had compassion and love for his family and friends.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Granite VNA Hospice (granitevna.org/donate). Condolences can be left at mayhewfuneralhomes.com/memorials/thomas-clark/4761334/obituary.

