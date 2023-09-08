Obituary: Timothy Swanson, 1975-2023 

Published September 8, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 8, 2023 at 9:27 a.m.
Timothy Baker Swanson, 48, of South Burlington, took his own life on July 12, 2023, after many months of intolerable depression and anxiety, thoughtfully weighing his own need for peace with the sorrow that it would inflict upon his family and friends.
Tim was born in
Minnesota on April 6, 1975, the son of Ernest Swanson and Hope Baker
Carr. When he turned one, the family moved to Appleton, Wis., where
his love of music became evident. He joined the Appleton Boy Choir
and started Suzuki violin lessons. In 1985, his family moved to
Mendon, Vt., where he attended Barstow Memorial School. Through
various activities there and a great music program, he flourished and
played violin solos at nearly every school assembly, bringing all the
mothers to tears with his musicality. For several summers, he
performed and sang with the Green Mountain Guild at Killington
Playhouse in productions of The Sound of Music (playing Kurt,
one of the seven Von Trapp children), The Music Man and
Oliver.
Tim joined the
Burlington-based Vermont Youth Orchestra in eighth grade and remained
a member for five years. At Mill River Union High School, Tim played
soccer, joined the ski team and performed in various dramatic
productions and choral groups. He graduated in 1993. At the
University of Vermont, Tim joined the college’s orchestra and
continued his violin studies with Evelyn Read. He graduated from UVM
in 2000 with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Sociology.
After college, Tim
spent five years in New York City, at U.S. News and World Report and
Global Home Loans and Finance. He returned to Burlington in 2006 and
held different positions at RealPage and Allscripts, where he did
computer software support and troubleshooting for customers.
Eventually he founded VT Painting Company so that he could serve as
owner/manager and painter until he was able to recruit others to work
with him. Tim also pursued working with children (which he loved) at
various points in his adult life, first as a substitute teacher, then
a ski instructor for the weekend children’s program at Sugarbush
Ski Area. After completing Suzuki teacher training, he also gave
violin lessons to children of all ages for quite a few years.
Tim’s greatest and
most consistent enjoyment as an adult was playing his violin. Early
on, he made a decision to branch out from his classical music
training to compose, improvise and play a variety of pieces, from
folk and contemporary music to bluegrass and hip hop, and then to
find a group to play with. He accompanied his childhood friend and
guitarist, Sean Ryan, regularly, but, upon his return to Burlington,
he met and joined the Beerworth Sisters, often with Joshua Glass on
the keyboard. They played and sang together for numerous weddings and
other gigs over the years. Last fall, he joined the Me/2 orchestra,
returning to his classical roots and surprising himself with how much
he loved playing in an orchestra again. A few months later, he joined
a bluegrass band called Minced Oats, enthusiastically taking on the
challenge of learning a new musical style. His violin playing was
hauntingly beautiful and brought a level of emotional depth to
whatever he took part in.
Over the years, Tim
was always present and enjoyed many different family gatherings, from
the days as a child when he stayed with his grandparents in Yarmouth
and Freeport, Maine, and went for sails — and even overnights —
on his grandfather’s sailboat. There were Thanksgivings,
Christmases and summer gatherings with aunts and uncles and his four
cousins (all boys), including the times when the whole Carr family
rented large houses on the ocean at Red Roof on Gloucester’s
Eastern Point and on Lovell’s Cove in Harpswell, Maine.
Tim will be
remembered as an incredibly talented violinist and musician; a kind
and loyal friend; an animal lover; an amazing skier; a hard worker;
and a thoughtful, articulate, and intelligent person. He was loved by
many, and he will be sorely missed.
Tim is survived by
his mother, Hope Baker-Carr, and his brother, Andrew Swanson, both of
Burlington, Vt.; his aunts and uncles, Sarah Carr of Great
Barrington, Mass., Stephen E. Carr and Kathryn Carr of Newburyport,
Mass., Carla Swanson LeMar of South Pasadena, Fla.; four Carr cousins
and spouses; and one Swanson cousin. Tim was predeceased by his
father, Ernest Swanson, of Paris, Maine, in 2020, and his uncle,
Frederick Carr Jr., of Thomaston, Maine, in 2023, and both sets of
grandparents.
A celebration of
life will be held at All Souls Interfaith Gathering at 11 a.m. on
Saturday, October 7, 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be
made to the Me2 Orchestra: Classical Music for Mental Health at
me2music.org, or another organization of your choice. In addition,
there will be a concert with Tim’s groups, a “Tribute to Tim
Swanson, featuring the Beerworth Sisters, Minced Oats and Sean Ryan,”
at the Shelburne Vineyard from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.
Proceeds from this show will be donated to the Me2 Orchestra.