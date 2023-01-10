 Obituary: Tinga Adiang, 1996-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 09, 2023

Obituary: Tinga Adiang, 1996-2022 

Young man had a passion for politics and was a champion for social justice and equity

Published January 9, 2023

On July 7, 2022, Tinga Adiang, loving brother, son and friend passed away at the age of 25 years old.

Tinga was born on October 3, 1996, in South Sudan. After Tinga graduated from Vermont Academy in 2016, he went on to study political science at St. Lawrence College.

Tinga had a passion for politics, and his first professional job was working on the political campaign for Bernie Sanders. He was a champion for social justice and equity.

Tinga’s greatest pride and joy was in his role as brother to his siblings, as well as to his friends. He lit up every room with his spirit and smile. He acknowledged the value of every person in all of his interactions.

Tinga loved basketball. More than the game, he appreciated the camaraderie, connections and community that he experienced on all of his teams. He soaked in every moment of joy and heartbreak, truly living these moments to the fullest.

Tinga is survived by his loving family and community. A memorial community basketball tournament will be held in 2023.

In memory of Tinga, the family requests that donations be sent to the Burlington Boys and Girls Club at 62 Oak Street, Burlington, VT, 05401.
