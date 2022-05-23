Obituary: Victor Fremeau, 1938-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Victor Fremeau

Victor Joseph Fremeau, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Winooski on December 21, 1938, to Edward and Corinne (St. Hilaire) Fremeau.Vic was a lifelong Winooski resident. He attended Rice Memorial High School (formerly Cathedral High School), graduating in 1959. After high school, he entered the Marine Reserves for three years, during which time he served as lance corporal. Later he graduated from the Vaughn United Barber School System in Hartford, Conn.Victor and his wife, Lucille, were married on February 24, 1962, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.He was a barber in his earlier work years and continued to be the unofficial Fremeau family barber for much of his life. He also worked at the Chittenden County Superior Court for over 30 years.Victor had a passion for history and enjoyed traveling around New England.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lucille (Cota) Fremeau; daughters, Colleen (Dean) Lafont and Christine (Paul) Shaw; and sons, Mark (Lynne) Fremeau and Michael (Amy) Fremeau. He was a wonderful Pepere to his grandchildren: Nathan and Katherine Lafont; Rachel, Seth and Ryan Fremeau; Laura Shaw; and Morgan and Briana Fremeau. He is also survived by his younger sister, Cecile Fremeau; and his brothers and sisters-in law: Robert Cota (Terrie), Kenneth Cota (Dottie), Annete Desorcie and Linda Vanzile (Hank); as well as many nieces and nephews.Victor was a very caring husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He was always willing to help others. He was well loved and will be missed by many.