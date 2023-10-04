Obituary: Virginia Brooks, 1933-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Virginia Brooks

Virginia Brooks, age 90, of Winooski, Vt., passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023. Virginia was a kind and generous woman who touched the lives of many.



Virginia is survived by five of her seven children, 23 grandchildren, and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, and her family meant the world to her.

Virginia’s love for children was evident in her career choices. She held various roles that allowed her to nurture, educate and guide them. She dedicated her time, energy and talents as a nanny, licensed home daycare provider, Head Start teacher, foster mother and foster grandmother. Her commitment to nurture and support children made a positive impact on countless young ones.

Virginia’s faith was an important aspect of her life, and her involvement in the Salvation Army was an essential part of making her the woman she became. She found solace, strength and community in her places of worship. For the last 20 years of her life, she was an active member of the Salvation Army in Burlington, Vt., and for the previous four years in the Rutland Corp.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. Above all, she leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity and love which will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her personally or by her gifts.

Please join the family in a celebration of Virginia’s life to be held on November 4, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Burlington Salvation Army, 64 Main St., Burlington, VT, 05401, followed by a get-together at the community room at 83 Barlow St., Winooski, VT, 05404.

In lieu of flowers, Virginia would appreciate contributions be made to the Virginia Brooks Fund at the Burlington Salvation Army, at the address above, and sent to the attention of Captain Felisha Davis. Your monetary gift will help continue the important work of this organization.

For more details about Virginia's life, please go to vtfuneralhomes.com.