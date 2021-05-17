Obituary: Wayne Joseph Sprague, 1970-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Wayne Sprague

Wayne Joseph Sprague, 50, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Chelsea, Vt.

He was born on August 14, 1970, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., the son of Wayne W. and Deborah A. (Dorton) Sprague. He came to Chelsea at a young age to live with his grandparents Al and Betty Sprague. He attended school in Chelsea and graduated in 1990 from Chelsea High School.

On September 12, 1998, he married Dawn Lund in the Chelsea West Hill Church. They have lived all their married lives in Chelsea, where they raised their two daughters.

Wayne had worked many years for his grandfather’s painting business. For the last 20 years, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural route mail carrier.

He was a member of the Chelsea Grange and had worked security at the Tunbridge Fair. He was the head of the Chelsea T-ball teams for many years while his girls were young, and he coached elementary and middle school soccer for the Chelsea children.

He enjoyed soccer, fishing, camping and cars.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Sprague, and his two daughters, Katya Sprague and Marina Sprague, all of Chelsea, Vt.; and by a sister, April (Sprague) Bushey, and three half sisters, all living in Vermont.

He was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents Al and Betty Sprague.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion Building on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds in Vermont. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 5 p.m., also at the Pavilion Building on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, with Pastor Bill Smith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Dr., HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.

A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home of Chelsea, Vt., is in charge of arrangements.