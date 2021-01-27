Obituary: Wayne Scott Rosberg, 1954‑2020 

Courtesy Photo

Wayne Rosberg

Wayne Scott Rosberg, 66, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Jeffersonville, Vt., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with his wife by his side. Wayne was born in Attleboro, Mass., on July 27, 1954, the son of Norman and Marcia (Congdon) Rosberg.

Wayne was a graduate of Mount Mansfield Union High School, class of 1972. He attended the University of Vermont before starting his career as an engineer in public broadcasting. He worked at Vermont ETV, later Vermont PBS, for 29 years, working through the ranks from master control operator to vice president of engineering. He spearheaded many rebuilding projects while there. In 2001, Wayne started his own firm, Cambridge Communications and Technical Services. He worked with several public broadcast stations to facilitate projects such as the conversion to digital transmission and relocation of facilities. A large portion of that work was with WCTE in Cookeville, Tenn., and Basin PBS in Odessa, Texas. He offered computer consultation and repair to many customers in the Jeffersonville area who greatly appreciated his help.

Wayne married Eva Hodgetts in 1978. They lived in Springfield, Vt., for three years on an estate called Muckross. It was a beautiful location and has now become a state park. At that time, he was the transmitter supervisor on top of Mount Ascutney. When he finished converting the four transmitters to be remote controlled, he returned to the ETV studio in Colchester. The family, which now included their son Eric, moved to Jeffersonville, where they have resided for the past 40 years. The family grew with the addition of Kristy and Lee and, later, three amazing grandchildren.

Wayne enjoyed collecting and restoring antique radios. He worked to keep his various Volvos on the road and had been rebuilding a 1970s Triumph Spitfire. He did many house projects over the years spent in Jeffersonville and was continuing those interests until very recently.

Wayne was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2003. He underwent five major surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy treatments. He was very knowledgeable about his diagnosis and the treatments he received. Always the engineer, he was frustrated not to be able to find the fix. He was a great support to others who also had any form of cancer.

Wayne leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Eva Rosberg of Jeffersonville, Vt.; two sons: Eric Rosberg of Boca Raton, Fla., and Lee Rosberg and Lauriana Capone of Middlesex, Vt.; his daughter, Kristy Rosberg, of McKinleyville, Calif.; three grandchildren: Cyrus Whitten of California and Cariah and Lucian Rosberg of Middlesex, Vt.; his parents, Norman and Marcia Rosberg of Jericho, Vt.; three brothers: Keith Rosberg and wife Mary Ellen of Texas, Glenn Rosberg and wife Anne Marie of Massachusetts, and Neil Rosberg and wife Heide of Essex, Vt.; his sister Loren Hitchcock of Springfield, Vt.; sister-in-law Olga Hebert of Williston, Vt.; brothers-in-law Ed Hodgetts and wife Kathy of Hancock, Vt., and Dick Hodgetts of Burlington; many nieces and nephews; and his cats: Mommy, Boscoe and Billy.

He was predeceased by his sister Denise Rosberg.

There are so many health care providers who have helped Wayne over the years. We wish to give special thanks to Dr. Paul Unger, who has been on this ride with Wayne for so many years. Dr. Lawrence McCahill performed groundbreaking surgeries. Dr. Fong of Sloan Kettering took on a delicate reconstruction. Dr. Marroquin also performed surgery. There were countless nurses and counselors who gave special care. In the final two weeks, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice was an invaluable part of Wayne’s care.

Wayne’s funeral was held on November 6, 2020, at the family lot in Jefferson Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 38, Lake Elmore, VT 05657 or to a cancer research foundation of your choice.