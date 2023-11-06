 Obituary: William “Bill” Eugene Posey, 1951-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 06, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William “Bill” Eugene Posey, 1951-2023 

Home builder leaves award-winning legacy of custom-built homes in Chittenden County

Published November 6, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated November 6, 2023 at 8:03 a.m.

click to enlarge William “Bill” Eugene Posey - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William “Bill” Eugene Posey

William “Bill” Eugene Posey, the independent thinker of his family, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 30, following a bravely fought battle with bone cancer.

As a traveler down many roads in his lifetime — a purveyor of foreign cars, a grocery store owner, a restauranteur, a house designer, a home remodeler — he leaves behind an award-winning legacy of over 40 custom-built homes throughout Chittenden County. With him on his journey and at the end of these many roads, stands the love and anchor of his life, Kathleen Flaherty Posey, and their sons, William Breaker Posey and Samuel Flaherty Posey.

Born on December 31, 1951, in Burlington, was a last-minute tax deduction for his parents, Richard “Dick” Posey and Doris Moore Posey, who predeceased him. Bill was a member of BHS Class of ’70 and continued to study accounting at the University of Vermont.

He is further survived by his brother, Rick Posey (Pam), of Whidbey Island, Wash., sisters Andrea Comtois (Marc), of Angel Fire, N.M., and Michele Posey of Lyons, Colo., along with nieces, nephews and cousins in Vermont, Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and Germany.

His family, friends and business associates will deeply miss his sharp wit, his grin and his loyalty to all those he cared about. The family deeply thanks Dr. Ahmed and his oncology team for their care of Bill, as well as the Hospice team in the end.

A celebration of Bill’s life (Adventures with Bill!) will be held at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at noon, with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s name can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

