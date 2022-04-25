 Obituary: William H. Truex Jr. FAIA, 1937-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 25, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William H. Truex Jr. FAIA, 1937-2022 

Cofounder of TruexCullins made meaningful contributions to local architecture

Bill Truex died peacefully on April 10, 2022, with his devoted wife, Jill Williams, at his side.

Bill was predeceased by his son Eric T. Truex in December of 1978.

He is survived by his family: his wife, Jill C. Williams; and his son Scott A. Truex, his daughter in-law Lisa D’Arrigo, and, proudly, his two granddaughters, Siena Truex and Sophia Truex, of Crested Butte, Colo.

Bill moved to Burlington in 1966. He sought a place where he could help raise his family, commit to community, and practice his profession, architecture, in a meaningful and successful fashion. He never looked back, and he died feeling his mission was accomplished to the best of his ability, though he wished he could have accomplished more.

Bill was made a Richard Upjohn fellow of the AIA in 1992 for his contribution to the profession through service on the institute’s board of directors, and he was elevated to the American Institute of Architects' College of Fellows by his peers in 2001. Bill retired from TruexCullins and Partners in March of 2007.

Recently, he had been serving as cochair of the Lake Champlain Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s Steering Committee, assigned with the responsibility of setting up and implementing the hosting of an international annual meeting and boat show for the ACBS, to be held in Burlington in September of 2022.

A memorial gathering celebrating Bill’s life will be held on the Lake Champlain waterfront in Burlington this summer, with a location and date to be determined by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Champlain Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc., c/o Susan Haigh, 105 Whipple Rd., South Hero, VT 05486.
