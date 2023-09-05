 Obituary: William Jewell, 1938-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 05, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William Jewell, 1938-2023 

Former resident of Underhill Center loved gardening, Vermont corn and adventures with his grandchildren

Published September 5, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 5, 2023 at 12:27 p.m.

click to enlarge William Jewell - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William Jewell

Bill moved to a small cape on Beartown Road in Underhill Center, Vt., in 1960 and worked hard to build a life for his family. He delivered tires to farmers throughout the countryside, working for Goodyear in Burlington for many years. He knew all the best spots for a hot dog, a slice of pie or a quick nap. He loved cooking and food, especially Vermont corn. The family grew a huge garden in the summer, and Bill continued to garden throughout his life. William and his first wife, Doris, entertained often and were well known in the Pleasant Valley.

Bill married Jean Howe in 2006. After many years of being snowbirds between Vermont and Florida, they settled in Sebastian, Fla. Bill continued to garden, and they enjoyed a simple life in paradise. They also enjoyed driving around in Jean’s classic Ford Mustang convertible. They were both dedicated to their church, First Baptist Church Barefoot Bay, and were actively involved in the church community.

William was married to Doris Kufer Jewell from 1958 to 2000. They have three daughters and their families: Diane and John Bennink of Monkton, Vt.; Lori and Tom Delia of Charlotte, Vt.; and Christine Jewell and her late husband, William Knapp, of Waterbury, Conn. He was known as “Pop” to his grandchildren, Alessandro and Enzo Delia.

Bill is survived by Jean Howe Jewell, her sons and their families: Brett Howe and Claudia Weinmann of Washington, D.C., and their children, Simon and Juliet; and Scott and Gemma Howe of Princeton, N.J., and their son, Roman. Bill and Jean loved to spend time together with their grandchildren, and they traveled often to visit and have adventures together.

Bill has a twin brother, Robert Jewell, who lives in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., with his wife, Mary. They have two children, Robert Jr. and Debbie Dickinson-Jewell, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. William is also predeceased by his brother John and nephew James.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 10, 4:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church Barefoot Bay in Sebastian, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church Barefoot Bay.

