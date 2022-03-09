Obituary: William Lovett, 1926-2022 

click to enlarge
Dr. William F. Lovett of Shelburne, Vt., passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 95.
"Bill" is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Nathalie (Deasy) Lovett, and his children, Madonna Lovett Repeta and her husband, Wayne Repeta, of Bedford, N.H.; Mark Lovett and his wife, Jan DeMarsh Lovett, of Jackson, Wyo.; Melissa Lovett Grasz and her husband, Jonathan Grasz, of Hull, Mass.; Jude Lovett Melen and her husband, Dean Melen, of Shelburne, Vt.; and Pamela A. Lovett and Valerie Lovett of South Burlington, Vt.
For a full obituary, please visit gregorycremation.com
