 Obituary: William Lovett, 1926-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 16, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William Lovett, 1926-2022 

95-year-old Shelburne man is survived by wife and children

click to enlarge William Lovett - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William Lovett
Dr. William F. Lovett of Shelburne, Vt., passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 95.

"Bill" is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Nathalie (Deasy) Lovett, and his children, Madonna Lovett Repeta and her husband, Wayne Repeta, of Bedford, N.H.; Mark Lovett and his wife, Jan DeMarsh Lovett, of Jackson, Wyo.; Melissa Lovett Grasz and her husband, Jonathan Grasz, of Hull, Mass.; Jude Lovett Melen and her husband, Dean Melen, of Shelburne, Vt.; and Pamela A. Lovett and Valerie Lovett of South Burlington, Vt.

For a full obituary, please visit gregorycremation.com.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation