Obituary: William Murray, 1929-2023 

William Murray

William T. "Bill" Murray, 93, of Shelburne, Vt., passed away the morning of June 8, with the love of his life, Lydia Lynch, by his side. Bill was born in Gloucester, Mass., on September 2, 1929. Bill came to Vermont as a young boy and claimed the Green Mountains as his own. He graduated from the University of Vermont and had a long career as a stockbroker at A.G. Edwards.

Upon his retirement in 1995, he was able to properly focus attention on his golf swing. He played golf religiously until just before his passing and is sure to be hitting the 18 up in heaven with his golfing buddies. He was a long-standing member of Burlington Country Club and influenced generations of golfers.



In addition to his passion for golf, Bill was a steward to the land around his property, overlooking Shelburne Bay. He worked tirelessly to ensure the health and vitality of the place he loved so much. Whether he was filling mud season potholes, gathering downed branches, or managing the upkeep of the roads and common areas, Bill was always busy with a to-do list that was never ending. Our hope is that he is enjoying a well-earned rest while comforting us in our sadness at his passing.



In addition to Lydia, Bill is survived by his children, J.B. and Elizabeth; Lydia’s sons, Eric and Shawn; and beloved grandchildren, Jimmy, Nick, Chris, Shaun, Sedona, Sarah, Joseph and Samara.



Funeral services will be held on June 23, 11 a.m., at the Shelburne Methodist Church in Shelburne, Vt., with reception to follow at the Burlington Country Club. Services are in the care of Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home.

