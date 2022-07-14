Obituary: William “Will” Duane Wells, 1980-2022 

click to enlarge
William “Will” Duane Wells passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 41, after a prolonged battle with depression resulting from a traumatic brain injury.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the St. John’s Club in Burlington, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America
, 3057 Nutley St. #805, Fairfax, VA 22031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Please visit cremationsocietycc.com
to leave online condolences and to view the full obituary.