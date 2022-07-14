 Obituary: William “Will” Duane Wells, 1980-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 14, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William “Will” Duane Wells, 1980-2022 

Family and friends celebrate the life of their beloved Will

Published July 14, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 14, 2022 at 7:41 a.m.

click to enlarge Will Wells - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Will Wells
William “Will” Duane Wells passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 41, after a prolonged battle with depression resulting from a traumatic brain injury.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the St. John’s Club in Burlington, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America, 3057 Nutley St. #805, Fairfax, VA 22031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral Home.  Please visit cremationsocietycc.com to leave online condolences and to view the full obituary. 
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation