Obituary: Zander Ponzo, 1941-2021 

Zander Ponzo

Zander Ponzo of Burlington, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2021. He was born and raised in New York and attended Stuyvesant High School and City College of New York. Shortly after receiving his PhD from the University of Wisconsin, he came to Vermont, where he briefly taught at Saint Michael’s College before joining the faculty at the University of Vermont, where lasting friendships held a special place in his heart.

Zander will be remembered for his honesty, integrity and concern for others. He was a kind, gentle man and modeled living well and simply. His dedication to lifelong learning focused on making aging an exciting challenge, believing that by extending our boundaries and accepting our losses, we become more fully alive. He will be missed. Zander brought a unique sense of humor and richness to those who knew him. He wanted us to celebrate his death with joy for his life.

Zander volunteered in multiple local organizations. He was instrumental in envisioning and bringing to fruition the bocce courts at Oakledge Park, and he served as the Bocce Club president for many years. He was a sports enthusiast and looked forward every year to UVM’s basketball games.

Zander’s mission was to “...involve myself in activities, events and people that I value, as this will bring fulfilling enjoyment in the moment, and restful contemplation of the past.”

Zander leaves his sister Elaine Evers (Florida), nephew David Evers (New Zealand), niece Judy Perry (Pennsylvania) and nephew Paul Evers (New Jersey), along with his two dear friends, Dan Ross (New York) and Gail Wheeler (Burlington, Vt).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.