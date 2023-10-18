Official Warning Special Town Meeting Town of Westford November 7, 2023 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Westford are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Westford School, 146 Brookside Road, Town of Westford, Vermont on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 a.m., at which time the polls will open until 7:00 p.m., at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on Article I below:
ARTICLE I
Shall bonds of the Town of Westford be issued in an amount not to exceed Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($400,000) for a term of up to 30 years and at an expected interest rate of two percent 2% for the purpose of constructing a community wastewater system, as further described in Stone Environmental's documents entitled Westford Community Wastewater – Revised Construction and Total Project Cost Estimates, Westford Community Wastewater Project Description, Costs, Funding, and Bonding Authority Recommendation, and Westford Community Wastewater – Draft 30% Design?
The legal voters of the Town of Westford are further warned and notified that a public informational hearing on this ballot article will be conducted on November 1, 2023 at the Westford School, 146 Brookside Road, Town of Westford, Vermont beginning at 7:00 p.m. The public may also attend the public hearing and information session via Zoom at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82428695329?pwd=UHZJZ3pzZTQ0VjFBeUY2OUNHemdWdz09.
The legal voters of the Town of Westford are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said special Town Meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Approved this 14th day of September, 2023.
WESTFORD SELECTBOARD
Lee McClenny, Chair
David Baczewski
William Cleary
Received and recorded this 25th day of September, 2023
Attest: Callie Hamdy, Town Clerk
Posted at: Westford Town Office, Westford School, Westford Library, Westford Post Office, Westford Country Store & Café, and Town Website.
