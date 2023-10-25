Official Warning Special Town Meeting Town of Westford 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Westford are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Westford School in said Town of Westford on Monday, Wednesday November 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Town's Special Meeting will commence to act on the following article:
ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Town of Westford elect two additional Selectboard members for terms of two years each?
The legal voters of the Town of Westford are further notified that voter qualification and registration relative to said Special Town Meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Approved this 28th, day of September, 2023.
WESTFORD SELECTBOARD
David Baczewski
William Cleary
Received for record September 28, 2023 at Westford.
Attest: Callie Hamdy, Town Clerk
Posted at: Westford Town Office, Westford School, Westford Library, Westford Post Office, and Town Website.
find, follow, fan us: