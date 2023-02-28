Officials, Lawmakers Press Navigation Apps to Warn Truckers About the Notch Road 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont DMV

A stuck truck at Smuggler's Notch

Lawmakers are hoping Vermont can get the attention of the GPS companies that are routing truck drivers up the long, winding road through Smugglers' Notch. A bill introduced this month would fine them $2,000 for failing to show drivers that Route 108, which narrows sharply and snakes through rock formations as it passes between Stowe and Cambridge, is closed to trucks and buses.

The bill is unlikely to go further, at least this year.