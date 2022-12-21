On behalf of Cathedral Square Corporation and Evernorth, J.A. Morrissey, Inc. is soliciting bids from qualified subcontractors for the construction of Kelley's Field II Senior Housing located on Kelley's Field Road in Hinesburg. 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The project includes new parking and site improvements, new water and infrastructure upgrades and a new 24,000 SF wood framed building consisting of 24 individual apartment units and shared common spaces. The contract documents contain the provisions required for the construction of the project, including Section 3 and Residential Davis Bacon Wage Rates and certified payroll. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
Specific trades include, but are not limited to the following: general site work, ground improvements/aggregate piers, landscaping, site and building concrete, waterproofing, masonry, wood framing and trusses, vinyl and fiber cement siding, synthetic siding and trim, interior casework and millwork, membrane roofing, building insulation systems, air sealing, doors, frames and hardware, windows, GWB, taping, painting, tile, resilient flooring and carpet, ACT and GWB ceilings, specialties, appliances, sprinkler, plumbing, mechanical, site lighting, electrical and fire alarm.
All pre-bid contract and construction questions should be directed in writing to Annie Goff (annie@Jamteam.com) via email and submitted no later than Tuesday January 10th by 5pm EST.
Bidders must be able to provide upon request references for similar size and type of projects to demonstrate the bidder is qualified to perform or provide the work being bid. Contract security in the form acceptable to the Owner and CM may be required and potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security. The cost of such security should not be included in the bid. The Owner and CM reserve the right to reject any or all bids.
A MANDATORY walk-through for site work contractors is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday January 4th, 2023 at 9am at the site. Attendees shall meet in the parking lot to the south of the existing buildings. All other trades are invited to attend, but attendance is not mandatory.
Bids are due to J.A. Morrissey, Inc. by 2pm EST on Thursday January 19th, 2023 and can be delivered to the office at 464 Shunpike Road in Williston, emailed to Annie or faxed to 802-865-6906. Any bid received after the aforementioned time will be rejected. This project is expected to start in April 2023 with substantial completion within 13 months.
Plans and specifications are anticipated to be available for purchase at Blueprints ETC in So. Burlington on Monday December 19th and will also be available for download on the JAM PROCORE site. If you wish to receive an invitation to the PROCORE site, please contact Karen Bisbee (Karen@jamteam.com).
Town of Hinesburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer
