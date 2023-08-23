On the Beat: A_Dog Day Turns 10, New Music From Princess Nostalgia 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brian Jenkins

The fifth annual Stowe Jazz Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 24, and runs all weekend in the ski town. With performances from ace locals and top-notch (see what I did there?) jazz musicians from all over the world, such as Afro-Peruvian ensemble Festejation, Manuel Valera & New Cuban Express, and Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro, the festival is loaded with talent. All for free, no less.

Festival organizer and jazz musician George Walker Petit founded the fest in 2017, bringing in about 400 attendees. By 2019, attendance had shot up to more than 4,000 people spread out over 11 venues in town.

For the full lineup and more information, visit stowejazzfestival.org.

This Saturday, August 26, marks the 10th anniversary of A_Dog Day, the community-wide celebration of the life of late, beloved Burlington DJ Andy "A_Dog" Williams, who died in 2014 from leukemia. Kicking off at the Waterfront Park skate park that bears his name and followed by music that night at Nectar's and Club Metronome, this year's A_Dog Day is bigger than ever.

Skateboard demos, food trucks, live art installations and scores of DJs are the order of the day at the skate park from noon until 5 p.m. After that, the party moves downtown. The stacked bill includes soul act Acqua Mossa, live dub from Urian Hackney, rapper Mavstar, DJ Ron Stoppable and many, many more.

Check out friendsforadog.org for tickets and more info.

New single from a Burlington expat! We like to keep track of our former scene stalwarts out in the wide world of music, especially those who tend to return often, such as Lili Traviato, aka Princess Nostalgia. The electro-pop singer-songwriter and producer just dropped her new single, "FUNCOOL," and an accompanying music video.

The song title is a play on an Italian swear word — which is fitting, as Traviato raps most of the song in Italian. "Non sono una bambina, sono una ragazza," she intones on the song's hook, which translates to "I'm not a little girl, I'm a young woman."

"Channeling my Italian heritage has opened up a whole new dimension of Princess Nostalgia's voice," Traviato wrote in the press release for the single, dropping into the third person for ... reasons? "Rapping in English never felt authentic to me, but Italian has loosened my inhibitions in that regard."

"FUNCOOL" is out on all streaming services, and the video is on YouTube.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

There is a lot to soak in during a solo set by longtime Vermont guitarist

and it isn't limited to his performance. I highly recommend an intimate outdoor venue such as the one provided on Sunday evening by

of Charlotte, aka Mt. Foolery. A friendly setting such as that offers a chance not just to bask in authentic fingerstyle Americana — or blues or jazz or whatever genre suits Asbell at the time — but also to learn something new. It might be the real backstory for a song written in 1910 that you thought was about fishing (turns out it's far more salacious than that). Or maybe it's the history of the instrument that became known as the National resonator guitar (this guitar nerd knew that one already). Or it could even be a bit of music knowledge that never found you, like Dr. John's actual first name (Malcolm. Who knew?). Whether you're there just to enjoy the music or to go home with new trivia questions to stump your friends, Asbell always delivers.

