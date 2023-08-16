On the Beat: Cricket Blue's Laura Heaberlin Goes Intercontinental, and the VSO Goes to the Movies 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Monika Rivard

Cricket Blue

Laura Heaberlin, one half of the Vermont folk duo Cricket Blue, appears on a new track from singer-songwriter Hank Midnight. "River Song" reunites Midnight and Heaberlin, who met while attending Middlebury College. Midnight is based in Paris these days, and he and Heaberlin haven't seen each other in years, but they made the transatlantic collaboration work.

Midnight wrote the piece and recruited Heaberlin to write the harmony arrangement. The result is a gorgeously chilled-out track, with the two vocalists' voices weaving expertly. Between YouTube and Spotify, the song has amassed more than 10,000 streams. You can also check it out at hankmidnight.bandcamp.com.

<a href="https://hankmidnight.bandcamp.com/album/river-song-feat-laura-heaberlin">River Song (feat. Laura Heaberlin) by Hank Midnight</a>

The collaboration between the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival continues as the fest enters its ninth year. Since 2016, the VSO has done live performances of the scores of selected films screened at the festival.

This year's selections, the short films "Born Under Punches," directed by Gaoyang Ganjin, and the animated "The Social Chameleon," directed by Alex Ross, will be screened on Friday, August 25, at Wilson Hall in the McCullough Student Center at Middlebury College.

"During the performance, a VSO chamber orchestra will showcase the beautiful music that makes these films so compelling," VSO artistic adviser and project conductor Matt LaRocca wrote in the event's press release.

"The combination of live music performance overlaid on the screening of these beautiful, creative short films is truly memorable and a singular element of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival," festival producer Lloyd Komesar wrote.

For tickets and more information, visit vso.org. Find a preview of the fest here.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Jesse Taylor at Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge

Jesse Taylor at Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge, Burlington, August 12: A gentle rain fell on Saturday, quickening my pace. So I definitely would've made it to the start of Jesse Taylor's set had I not gotten distracted. As I neared the Soda Plant parking lot, I spotted a full rainbow with a faint double above it, perfectly framing Decker Towers, Vermont's tallest building, in its aura. It seemed like a harbinger — the rare glimpse of a double rainbow leading me right to what I thought was an equally rare solo set by Taylor. As it turned out, this was her third this week! After a few familiar covers and some light Q&A banter — and no, I do not think 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?" is overplayed; I still love that song — Taylor moved on to playing some of her originals. As the last chord of "80° in October" rang out and she sang the line "Can you hear me?" the answer was clear, even in this stripped-down and much quieter version of the Jesse Taylor Band. Can we hear you? Yes, we can. And we love it all, any way you wanna play it.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, August 16, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, August 16, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays local music.

Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host plays local music. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, August 17, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, August 17, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, August 18, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, August 18, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, August 19, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

Saturday, August 19, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists. "Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, August 20, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

Sunday, August 20, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists. "All the Traditions," Sunday, August 20, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams