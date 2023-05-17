On the Beat: Eye on the Scene With Luke Awtry 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

La Nuit at the Flynn Main Stage

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

La Nuit at the Flynn Main Stage, Burlington, May 12: Young Burlington-area musicians — and their parents — rejoice! Last Friday, the Flynn held La Nuit, a benefit to support kids' education and community programs. The old art deco theater was as primed for partying as it was for fundraising, and attendees came dressed to the nines and ready for both. DJ Disco Phantom captained the party ship from a small stage in the bar area while Guster's Ryan Miller, refusing to comply with the black tie recommendation and opting for floral pants and a purple velour sport coat — we love him — emceed a live auction from an extended Main Stage in the theater. The evening ended with something I'd never seen at the Flynn: a band performing with its back to the theater, facing a stage filled with guests. It made for a pretty epic dance party with Boston's East Coast Soul.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, May 17, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: The So n Sos play live in studio.

Thursday, May 18, 9 p.m., at WBKM.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

