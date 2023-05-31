On the Beat: Eye on the Scene With Luke Awtry 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Justin Crowther

Blowtorch at Radio Bean, Burlington, May 26: The show must go on. If you caught last Friday's Blowtorch set at Radio Bean and saw Justin Crowther behind the kit, you wouldn't have been able to tell that anything was wrong. Soon after he arrived, I said hello and gave the Burlington Record Plant founder the overly firm handshake that I learned from my career military father. It was returned with an appropriate firmness, coupled with a friendly smile and a sincere greeting. Before the set, Crowther mentioned that he was experiencing abdominal pain, but he got onstage and absolutely nailed it. After loading out, he drove himself to the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was immediately diagnosed with appendicitis and had emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Fortunately, Crowther is already back home and on the road to a full recovery. What a badass. Does it get any more rock and roll than that?

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, May 31, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Listening In

