On the Beat: Festival of Fools Kicks Off and Luke Awtry Keeps an Eye on the Scene 

It's that time of year when Burlington abandons reason and gives in to total foolishness. No, I'm not a Fox News anchor* getting angry about socialists — I'm talking about the 16th annual Festival of Fools. Taking place in downtown Burlington from Friday through Sunday, August 4 through 6, the festival brings a healthy dose of weird to a city that, frankly, could use its weird meter reset.

With more than 100 performances scheduled across the three days, there's something cool happening all over downtown, from acrobats to dancers to jugglers. This year features tons of great music, as well, with highlights including Haitian funk act Lakou Mizik, Brooklyn trio Bandits on the Run and New Orleans brass band Cha Wa. There's plenty of local talent on display, too, with sets from Brattleboro's DiTrani Brothers, Burlington indie rockers Happy Spangler and synth act Mad repping the Green Mountains.

For more information, visit vermontfestivaloffools.com.

*My Fox News anchor name would be Tusk Biggins, for the record.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

The Bubs at T.Ruggs Tavern in Burlington on July 29

The Ramble, Burlington, July 29: Oxford Languages defines the act of rambling as "to walk for pleasure, typically without a definite route." Since 2004, the creative community of Burlington's Old North End has collectively reserved the last Saturday in July for exactly that: the ONE Ramble. In years past, when we were gifted with agreeable weather, the secret-garden vibe of the neighborhood intensified, providing ample opportunity to explore and enjoy the day as the festival's name suggests. This year ... not so much. By 1 p.m., as rain continued to fall, it was clear that operating the increasingly damp sound equipment had become too dangerous, forcing the organizers to pull the plug on Decaturfest and the Ramble Round-Up — two of the main live music events. But vegan restaurant Despacito and T. Rugg's Tavern came to the rescue with safe and dry spaces, announcing updated set times for local bands Duke Aeroplane, Danny & the Parts, the So n Sos, Be-er, and Andriana & the Bananas. Vermont weather may be unpredictable, but you can always count on Burlingtonians to come together and find a way to rock and ramble our way through yet another rainy day.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, August 2, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, August 2, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays local music.

"The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, August 3, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

"Cultural Bunker," Friday, August 4, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, August 5, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

"Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, August 6, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

"All the Traditions," Sunday, August 6, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

