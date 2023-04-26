On the Beat: Foam Throws a Birthday Party, Jazz at the Brass Lantern 

click to enlarge Courtesy

It's time to wish Foam Brewers a happy birthday. The brewery and music hot spot on the Burlington waterfront is gearing up to celebrate seven years of delicious beer and killer jams with a party dubbed "Bizarre Celebrations: Maybe We'll Never Die." Taking place over three days, Friday to Sunday, April 28 to 30, the get down includes plenty of booze and food and a stacked bill of music.

It all kicks off on Friday with Portsmouth, N.H., funk and hip-hop act Harsh Armadillo, supported by local jam band Lazy Bird, as well as a set by the indefatigable DJ Disco Phantom.

Folk rock act EmaLou and the Beat and surf rockers the High Breaks start the party on Saturday. The main event is a Burlington Electronic Department showcase, including synth wizards roost.world, experimental New York City artist Russell E.L. Butler, electronic R&B duo Jewelry Company, and fellow local acts Public Communications and Casper. DJ Rice Pilaf spins vinyl sets all day between the live sets.

And to close things out on Sunday, Foam hosts afternoon sets by singer-songwriter Erin Cassels-Brown and string band the Tenderbellies.

Local jazz musicians get the spotlight all summer long in Stowe at the Jazz at the Lantern series. The once-a-month showcase at the Brass Lantern Inn celebrates the art of jazz with Vermont heavy hitters, including Ray Vega, Marty Fogel and Birdcode, and touring artists such as saxophonist Bill Pierce. Jazz lovers shouldn't miss the chance to catch talented players in such an intimate setting as the Lantern. You're basically watching world-class musicians like Vega do their thing in a dining room, which is pretty tough to top.

The next show in the series is on May 18 with the Paul Asbell Quartet. Produced in collaboration with the Brass Lantern Inn and Firefly Productions, a portion of the ticket sales benefit Stowe Story Labs.

Last and certainly not least: It's that time of year again when Seven Days asks readers to nominate the best in Vermont at, um, pretty much everything. So many categories! That's right, the Daysies are back and we want to know what you all think. That goes double for music fans. Bummed because you didn't see your favorite artist nominated last year? Rock the fucking vote, people! Nominations started on Monday and run through Sunday, May 7. Go to sevendaysvt.com/daysies-vote to have your say.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

The Wailers at the Double E Performance Center

The Wailers at the Double E Performance Center, Essex, Thursday, April 20: As the Wailers performed Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" to the nearly 1,000 people at the Double E's Old Barn on the Green, it was hard to tell how much of the haze floating above was from smoke machines or from the attendees themselves. I'd put my money on the latter. After all, it was April 20, the highest of holidays for jokers, smokers and midnight tokers. Pairing a legendary reggae band with the offering by local dispensary Magic Mann, as well as a light show by master designer Jason Liggett, made for some real good vibes. We have a lot more work to do in the cannabis world, but as I surveyed the sea of smiling faces, there were moments when it really felt like every little thing is actually going to be alright.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, April 26, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, April 26, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Exposure," Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Singer-songwriter Sean Hood of Eastern Mountain Time plays live in studio.

Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Singer-songwriter of plays live in studio. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Blackwater joins host Tom Proctor in studio.

Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: joins host in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, April 27, 9 p.m., at WBKM.org: Host TIm Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, April 27, 9 p.m., at WBKM.org: Host plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host MElo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "All the Traditions," Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

